Drug de-addiction programme held in Baramulla

BARAMULLA: In an initiative to eradicate drug menace from the society, a daylong drug de-addiction programme was held at primary health centre Sheeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday by Baramulla police and health department.
The aim of the initiative was to raise awareness among the people about the menace of drug addiction.
Starting the session, Dr Mohammad Ashraf spoke about the drug addiction and the treatment facilities. He urged upon the participants to work against the menace of drug addiction.
He advised the people to abstain from drugs, smoking and other such things.
Gulam Nabi Wani Imam Jamia masjid Sheeri, Altaf Hussain Incharge drug rehabilitation centre Baramulla, Nambardar Hewan, President Narvaw welfare society, DSP headquarter Gulzar Rashid and doctors of PHC Sheeri also speak about the use of drugs and how can we stop it in our society.
Station house officer (SHO) Sheeri Sajad Ahmad, Dr Azhar Majeed, Dr Manzoor, Dr Asif and other health officials, large number of people from across the Narvaw including media men of the area were present on the occasion.
