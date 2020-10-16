Demolition drive along AIIMS road in Awantipora

Pampore: The authorities on Thursday demolished dozens of structures on the AIIMS road at Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Raghav Langer, revenue officials, Police and Municipal Committee Awantipora launched an anti-encroachment drive on the AIIMS road.
The demolition drive was led by Tehsildar Awantipora Mohammad Maqbool along with Naib Tehsildar Mohammad Altaf, SHO Awantipora Mohammad Younis and Municipal Committee officials.
During the drive dozens of temporary structures were demolished for widening the AIIMS road.
The administration has advised the people to remove encroachments on their own otherwise strict action would be initiated against them.
” A meeting was conducted by Deputy Commissioner Pulwama wherein 48 structures were identified. Out of these 21 structures were demolished in total. 5 structures have been fully compensated, 8 have been partially compensated, 3 structures had come up illegally after 2012,” Tehsildar Awantipora, Mohammad Maqbool told Kashmir Reader.
He said that almost 27 structures are still standing because their case is pending in court. The drive according to officials to demolish illegal structures will continue in the area ” TheTehsildar said that the administration is very keen to restore 120 feet four lane for AIIMS road in Awantipora.
Pampore: The authorities on Thursday demolished dozens of structures on the AIIMS road at Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.