CUK VC interacts with CRs, listens their grievances

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, accompanied by senior administrative functionaries of the administration held a detailed interaction with the Class Representatives (CRs) of different departments at Green Campus of the varsity on Thursday here.

Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, who was flanked by Dean Students Welfare Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah inquired about the grievances and problems faced by the students and discussed threadbare the mechanism with the functionaries to mitigate the same at an earliest.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Mehraj-ud-Din, said the university has always taken a lead and proactive approach vis-à-vis mitigating the genuine demands of the students. He said that after the lockdown, the varsity ensured that the teaching-learning process is not affected adversely, adding that teaching material was uploaded by respective departments on university websites and social networking sites in order to complete the syllabi of the students. Prof. Mir complimented the faculty members for taking regular online classes and ensuring participation of the students. He said the university also took the lead in conducting the offline examinations of the students and ensured that the same is held strictly as per the Covid-19 protocol. Prof. Mir asked the Class Representatives to ensure discipline in the varsity. He said the recreational facilities would be soon provided to the students in their respective university campuses in Ganderbal district.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar while addressing the gathering, described CRs as the spokespersons of their respective classes. He said that it was incumbent upon the CRs to raise the genuine issues confronting the student community. Prof. Zargar added that the university administration is always receptive to the genuine demands of the students and has been able to resolve the majority of the problems and issues confronted by them. He said the university was trying its level best to come up to the expectations of the student community.

Controller of Examinations, Prof. Parveen Pandit, gave comprehensive details about the conduct of offline examinations for the backlog candidates in the examination centres established across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. She said that for the betterment of the students, the university had set up examination centres in almost every district, adding that the compilation of the results was in the final stage. Prof. Pandit said the university will be shortly holding examinations of other semesters strictly as per the norms and guidelines, regarding flexibility, issued by the Ministry of Education.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, said the main objective of DSW should be to search the hidden talent among the students and provide them a suitable platform to showcase the same. “DSW should conduct regular programmes and other activities to harness the hidden talent and potential of the students,” he said adding that in addition to the academic excellence, holistic development of the students is a must for the overall growth of the society.

Addressing the participants, Dean School of Business Studies, Prof. Farooq A Shah said the USP of the varsity was maintenance of the academic and examination calendar. “The students admitted in various programmes in the university have completed their degrees within the stipulated time period, despite several odds, which is a huge achievement,” Prof. Farooq Shah said, adding the faculty and senior functionaries in the university are always concerned and serious about the genuine demands of the students.

Dean School of Education, Prof. Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, hailed the Class Representatives for raising the genuine demands of the students. He said the CRs have played an important role in the conduct of online teaching-learning classes during the lockdown after Covid-19 pandemic, by constantly remaining in touch with the faculty members and students.

In his welcome address, Dean Students Welfare, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah said the Class Representatives (CRs) of all the departments have a predominant role in maintaining the discipline among the students and acting as a bridge between the university administration and the students. “CRs play a pivotal role in percolating the message from the university administration about various issues to the student community,” he said.

Deputy Director DSW, Green Campus, Faizan Ashraf Mir conducted the programme proceedings while as Deputy Director DSW, Tulmullah Campus, Dr. Asif Khan proposed the vote of thanks.

