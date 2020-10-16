648 test positive in J&K

Srinagar: Six deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded on Thursday taking the toll of victims to 1358, while 648 fresh cases took the Covid tally to more than 97k mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, six casualties were reported from Jammu division. They include two deceased persons from Jammu district while four fatalities were reported from Kashmir valley.

So far 1358 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 913 in Kashmir and 445 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 327 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (133), Budgam (90), Pulwama (75), Kupwara (70), Anantnag (70), Kulgam (43), Bandipora (42), Shopian (33), and the lowest in Ganderbal (30).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 232 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (45), Doda (40), Kathua (29), Samba (24), Udhampur (25), Poonch (22), Ramban (11), Kishtwar (11), and the lowest in Reasi (6).

With 701 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 32 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 9058 in Jammu and Kashmir. Among them, 380 cases were reported from Kashmir valley and 268 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 182, followed by Baramulla 32, Kupwara 19, Budgam 39, Pulwama 35, Ganderbal 29, Anantnag 17, Bandipora 22, Kulgam 4, and Shopian 1.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 120, followed by Rajouri 17, Udhampur 10, Kathua 15, Samba 11, Reasi four, Doda 21, Kishtwar 41 , Poonch 23, and Ramban 6.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 17,246 total cases followed by Budgam with 5554, Baramulla 5065, Pulwama 43,51, Kupwara 39,86, Anantnag 3860, Bandipora 3774, Ganderbal 3254, Kulgam 2361, and Shopian 2112.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 15,760 followed by Rajouri 3074, Doda 2443, Udhampur 2547, Kathua 2304, Poonch 2070, Samba 2034, Ramban 1477, Kishtwar 1629, and Reasi 1166.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 9058, which include 5284 in Kashmir and 3774in Jammu.

Officials said that 1323 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 989 from Kashmir and 334 from Jammu division. With this, the number of recovered patients has reached to 75641 which include 45366 from Kashmir and 30275 from Jammu division.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print