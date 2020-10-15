Will ensure governance without discrimination to all J&K districts: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that he will ensure overall development of J&K in all 20 districts without any discrimination and that the region will have seven tunnels that will be completed within a stipulated time frame for which tendering process is on.

Sinha, who was addressing a press conference at Raj Bhawan announced sops for farmers stating that 500 tractors will be given to the farmers on subsidized rates.

“I stand committed to my commitment that I will ensure development to all 20 districts of the UT without any discrimination,” the LG said. While speaking about the 14.15 kilometres long Zojila tunnel, the work on which was started today by Union Minister Nitian Gadkari, Sinha said the tunnel will be constructed with Rs 7000 crore.

Sinha said that seven more tunnels will be constructed in J&K in the next two years saying tendering process of many has been already done and other legalities are being completed.

“To name a few are— Qazigund-Banhinal tunnel, Chenani to Sudhmahadev tunnel and Chatru to Anantnag tunnel,” he said.

About the recent developmental initiatives and public grievance redressal system in villages through back to village programme-3, the LG Sinha said that the administration “doesn’t believe in lip services, but doing work on ground”.

He said five lakh people participated at 285 locations in the B2V3 programme.

The LG further said 4.25 lakh domicile certificates have been distributed among people so far.

He said that after back to village programme, the government will start ‘My town, My pride movement.’ The LG also announced 500 tractors to farmers on subsidized rates. (KNO)

