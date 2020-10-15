One held along with narcotics in Poonch

Poonch: Jammu and Kashmir police seized one kilogram of narcotics during a raid last night at Mankote area of Mendhar in Poonch district.

A police official said that a police party headed by SDPO Mendhar Zaheer Abbas Jafri assisted by SHO Police Station Mendhar Manzoor Kohli established a naka at Mankote on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday on the basis of a specific information about some narcotic deal.

During checking an unknown suspected person was intercepted who tried to escape but police party on the naka apprehended him and during search police seized Narcotic (heroin like substance) which was later weighed as 1 kg, the police officer said, adding that the accused was arrested on the spot.

An FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered at police Station Mendhar and further investigation is going on, the police official said.

He said that the delivery of this consignment from across the border can’t be ruled out and police is investigating all links. (KNO)

