Mehbooba visits father’s graveyard

Anantnag: Two days after her release, former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Thursday visited her father’s graveyard in her hometown Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Eyewitnesses said that Mehbooba was accompanied by several senior leaders of the party when she visited her father’s graveyard.

Mehbooba was released after 14 months detention on Tuesday.

She couldn’t visit her father’s graveyard this year on her father’s death anniversary on 7 January. (KNO)

