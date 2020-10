Rajouri: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of Army was injured in firing by Pakistani army along the Line of Control in Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday.

They said that Pakistan army resorted to firing mortar shells and other arms in Sunderbani, resulting in injuries to the JCO identified as Gopalan of 17 Madras.

He suffered right hand splinter injuries and has been hospitalized, a police officer said.

The Indian army gave the shelling a befitting reply, the officer said. (GNS)

