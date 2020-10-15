Dulloo inspects new pediatric hospital in Bemina

SRINAGAR: Financial Commissioner (FC) Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo today paid a visit to construction site of New Pediatric Hospital Bemina and inspected the ongoing works there.

The Financial Commissioner was accompanied by Principal GMC Srinagar, Samia Rashid; Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir; HOD Pediatrics GMC Srinagar and other senior officers of the department during the visit.

The 500 bedded New Pediatric Hospital is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 116.25 crore and the execution work is being carried out by Public Works Department (R&B) Kashmir division.

During the visit, Atal Dulloo took a detailed round of the hospital complex and inspected all the infrastructural works going on there besides other allied infrastructure.

On the occasion, Chief Engineer R&B presented a detailed outlay of hospital building before the Financial Commissioner. He informed the FC that the hospital is a G+4 structure equipped with all kinds of modern facilities like elevators, ramps and others.

The Chief Engineer further informed the FC that the finishing works at the hospital are going on and are at the last stage of completion.

Atal Dulloo directed the concerned executing agency to expedite the pace of ongoing works at the hospital so that it can be dedicated to the general public for service delivery. He impressed upon them to handover the building by the end of April 2021 so that medical equipment procurements and other allied works can be started at the hospital.

