CRPF trooper shoots self dead with service rifle in Srinagar

Srinagar: A central reserve police force personal ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle in Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinagar city on Thursday.

Official sources said the deceased was posted at 25 BN Mehjoor Nagar Srinagar.

They identified the CRPF man as P.G Naid. CRPF spokesman in Srinagar Pankaj Singh confirmed the incident saying that Naid joined the services in 2017 and was unmarried.

He said an inhouse inquiry has been ordered to find out the reason as to what forced him to take the extreme step, he said. (KNO)

