Above 1000 oxygen cylinders utilised in last 24 hours: GMC Principal

JAMMU: Principal Government Medical College, Jammu, Dr Nasib Chand Digra on Wednesday said that the management has utilized 1044 oxygen cylinders in GMC and Associated Hospitals in the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 1014 have been consumed in GMC and 30 cylinders in Chest Diseases Hospital, he said and added GMC has 500 cylinders and CDH has 73 cylinders in buffer stock.
He said that GMC has a total 111 patients out of which 23 are in isolation ward, 14 are in CCU, 26 in ward no 3, 26 in ward no 7 and 22 in HDU. Of these 110 patients are on oxygen supply including 23 on the bipap facility and 4 patients on the ventilator.
Similarly Chest Disease hospital has 25 patients and all have been provided with oxygen supply facility. He further informed that three deaths have been reported in GMC in the last 24 hours.