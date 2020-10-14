Srinagar-Jammu highway closed for vehicular traffic for next seven Fridays

Srinagar: Authorities have ordered closure of the Srinagar- Jammu highway for the next seven Fridays of October and November starting 16th of this month for traffic owing to maintenance of the road.

An order issued by the J&K headquarters of the Traffic Police said that no vehicular traffic shall be allowed on the NHW-44 on every Friday starting from October 16 to November 30.

Routine advisory regarding traffic movement on the rest of the days of the week shall be issued on daily basis, it said.

The government forces have been advised not to move their convoys on the highway against advisories on the said days.

As an alternative, Mughal Road shall be allowed on the days of road maintenance but only for load carriers carrying essential supplies.

No other vehicular traffic or even pedestrian shall be allowed on the Mughal Road, it said.

People have been asked not to undertake journey on the said days and contact the following numbers in case of any emergency.

Jammu: 01912459048, 9419147732

Srinagar: 01942450022/ 485396, 18001807091

Ramban: 9419993745

Udhampur: 8491928625

