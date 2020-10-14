Protest erupt against beating of youths by army soldiers in Srinagar’s Rawalpora

Srinagar: Residents of Rawalpora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday came out on streets and held a massive protest against the alleged thrashing of two youths by army soldiers deployed there.
Men, women and children came out of the streets and blocked the main road of the Rawalpora chowk against the incident and chanted slogans.
Two youth identified as Shahid Ahad Bhat son of Abdul Ahad and Aqib Ashraf Dar son of Muhammad Ashraf Dar, both residents of Rawalpora were thrashed by soldiers without any reason, according to protesting locals.
“The two local youth riding a bike were stopped by the soldiers and were beaten without any reason. We want proper action against the soldiers who have beaten the two youths with any reason,” they said.
Defence spokesman in Srinagar Colonel Rajesh told KNO that they are ascertaining the details of the incident.