Mehbooba to join Gupkar Declaration signatories tommorrow : Omar

Srinagar: National conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that former chief minister Jammu and Kashmir and people’s democratic party president (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti accepted his father’s invitation to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories which is scheduled on Thursday.

In a tweet Omar said his father Farooq Abdullah and him called on Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday afternoon to enquire about her well-being after her release from detention.

Mehbooba was released from 14 months detention on Tuesday evening.

