LG reviews core features of JK health insurance scheme

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the core features of the JK Health Insurance scheme and the process of approvals of Golden Cards.

Stressing on extending the benefits of the JK Health Insurance scheme to all the citizens of J&K, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officers to take comprehensive measures to ensure the coverage of each and every family of JKUT under the scheme, not covered by for Ayushman Bharat.

We are aiming to improve the health care system of J&K to make it best in the country and to provide universal health Insurance coverage to all the residents of the Union Territory.

It was informed during the meeting that the entitlement based health scheme is an operational extension of Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna(AB PM-JAY) under which an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh will be provided per family per year to all residents of J&K, covering 15 Lakh additional families. The benefits of the JK Health Scheme will be portable across the country in more than 23,000 hospitals under 1,589 packages.

Through this scheme, the J&K Government is facilitating affordable healthcare facilities for the overall welfare of its residents and all the stakeholders must work in a coordinated manner to ensure that its benefits percolate to each and every resident hassle-free, the Lt Governor maintained.

It was informed that a robust mechanism has been laid for the inclusion of families, as may be missing from Socio-Economic Caste Census-2011 (SECC-2011) data.

While reviewing the status of registrations under JKHS, Lt Governor directed for conducting massive awareness regarding the New Health Scheme for JKUT, through print and electronic media.

Taking stock of the coverage of beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat, the Lt Governor directed for increasing the magnitude of registrations and called for 100% saturation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme so that the maximum population can avail of its benefits.

Reaching out to the people with sincere efforts like the JK Health Insurance scheme will play a significant role in achieving the Government’s objective of providing quality and accessible healthcare services to the people of J&K, he added.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Simrandeep Singh, Administrative Secretary Department of FCS&CA and Secretary Public Grievances (Additional Charge); Bhupinder Kumar, Mission Director National Health Mission/CEO AB-PMJAY, and Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar, Udhampur, Reasi, and Baramulla, attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode.

