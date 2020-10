Srinagar: Two militants were killed in a brief gunfight in Chakoora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

The duo was killed in a brief exchange of firing when they tried to break the cordon laid by forces in the area, sources said.

The cordon was laid by police, 34 RR and CRPF as per sources.

In the ensuing gunfight, the two militants whose identity is yet to be ascertained, were killed, the sources added.(GNS)

