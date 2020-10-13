LeT commander among 2 killed in Srinagar gunfight

Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Toiba commander was killed alongside his aide in a gunfight that broke out early morning on Monday in Srinagar.

The firefight began after government forces comprising Police and CRPF laid a cordon and search operation in Srinagar’s Barzulla area on a specific input about presence of militants. All the entry and exit points in the area were sealed and searches were carried out to nab militants.

During searches, forces found militants hiding in a residential house, police said. They said that militants indiscriminately fired upon forces resulting in a firefight.

“In the ensuing encounter, two militants of LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,” police said.

They identified the slain as top LeT Commander Saifullah and Irshad Ahmed Dar alias Abu Usama resident of Pulwama. According to police, Irshad was active since May 2019.

“As per police records, Saifullah infiltrated earlier this year and since two months shifted his base from north to south Kashmir,” police said.

“He was involved in planning and executing several major militant attacks on security forces which includes the killing of a CRPF officer at Chadoora on 24/09/2020 and 02 CRPF personnel at Kandizal area of Pampore,” he said.

Police said that he was also part of the group involved in the killing of two police personnel at Nowgam Srinagar. Besides, he was also involved in firing on a convoy in Nowgam area.

“Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other crimes,” it added.

As has been a norm, police said that bodies of slain militants would be sent for burial to Baramulla after completing medico-legal formalities. Police has been citing Covid pandemic for not handing over bodies of slain militants to their families.

It said that nearest family members of the killed local militant would be allowed to participate in the last rites.

