Urs of Makhdoom Sahib concludes without night-long prayers due to Covid-19

Srinagar: The annual Urs of Makhdoom Sahib was observed with fervour in the past thirteen days but without the traditional night-long prayers with which the celebrations are culminated, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sultan-Ul-Arifeen Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Makdoom Sahib (RA) shrine, located in the foothills of Hari Parbat in Srinagar city, attracts thousands of devotees across Kashmir valley on the eve of annual Urs at the revered shrine.

The annual Urs is being observed in month of Safar, according to Islamic calendar every year. In the month of Safar, the 13-day long event commences on the 11th and culminates on the 24th. During all these days, special prayers are held throughout the day while the main function with night-long prayers is usually observed during the intervening night of 23rd and 24th at the shrine, marking the end of annual Urs every year.

However, this year, the traditional custom of holding night-long prayers at the shrine remained suspended due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We all decided to do away with night-long prayers this year keeping in view the current scenario of Covid-19 pandemic. We didn’t want to put people at risk, as thousands of devotees usually throng the shrine during this night,” Tariq Ahmad, the administrator of the shrine, told Kashmir Reader.

Due to the pandemic, Tariq said, a lesser number of devotees was seen at the shrine on the annual Urs this year.

He added that the Wakf Board had made special arrangements for the devotees visiting the shrine to ensure adherence to necessary precautions against Covid-19.

“During all thirteen days and at the time of recitation of Khatmaat O Moazammat, we provided masks to the devotees taking part in the prayers, while ensuring some distance between them,” Tariq said.

The annual Urs started on 30th of August this year, and ended on Sunday after 13-day long celebrations at the revered shrine.

