Farooq pins hopes on China for Article 370 restoration

Srinagar: Former chief minister and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Sunday blamed Government of India’s move of abrogating Article 370 as the reason for border standoff between India and China along Line of Actual Control (LAC).
He said that China “never accepted” the abrogation of Article 370 and hoped that it will be restored with China’s support.
“Whatever they are doing at LAC in Ladakh all because of the abrogation of Article 370, which they never acc. “I never invited the Chinese President, it was [PM] Modi who not only invited him but did jhoola sawari with him. He [PM Modi] even took him to Chennai and had food with him,” he said.
aid that “what the government had done on August 5 [in 2019] was unacceptable”.
He said he was not even allowed to speak on problems of Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament.