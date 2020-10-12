Dozen residential houses gutted in Gurez

Bandipora: At least a dozen residential houses were completely gutted in a massive blaze in Baduaab village of Tulail in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district late night on Saturday, officials said.

An official said that at least 12 residential houses comprising 15 families were completely gutted along with four cowsheds killing 28 sheep, local news agency KNO said.

He said that the fire erupted from one of the residential houses in the village and engulfed the surrounding houses within no time. The cause of the fire is yet to be known. There was however, no loss of human life reported in the incident, the official said.

He said that as the fire erupted in the area and fire tenders and local army unit rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after several hours.

Following the incident, officials from the revenue department and police visited the village to assess the damage.

A police official said that they have taken cognizance of the matter and have started investigation to ascertain the actual cause of fire.

