APSCC upset over Sikhs being neglected in GoI announced package for minorities

SRINAGAR: The All Party Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) on Sunday held a protest demonstration here in Srinagar demanding the central government also include Sikh minority Community living here for the benefits announced in the recently announced package by the GoI for the non Migrant Kashmiri pandits and Hindu families living in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sikh Community mmembers from various district of the Kashmir valley assembled here in press enclave and chanting slogans “We want justice”, “ Sikh Committee are ignored in Kashmir,” “ Stop discrimination,” and “ Give us our right,”

Jagmohan Singh Raina, Chairman of All Party Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) said that the recent package which has been announced by the Central government for the non -migrant Kashmiri pandits and Hindu families living in the Kashmir valley is highly discriminatory for the Sikhs living here.

“The recent order that has been issued by the central government regarding the reservation of the seats in technical and professional colleges of India for non migrant Kashmiri Pandits and Hindu families, has ignored the Sikh Community, which should have been included,” Raina said.

Adding that if the government announced a package for the minorities living here why, Sikh Community has been neglected again.

“We have been declared the minority community by the GoI ,it is our right the government should provide this package for us so that our community also get benefit from it,” he said

Raina further said that we are not against the package which is announced by the central government, but when it comes to non Migrants how it is possible they government can neglect the Sikh Community again.

“We have already informed the Ministry of the Centre regarding this, but they have neglected us,” He added.

The Sikh Community also requested the Prime Minister Narendera Modi to look into the matter and include them also under this package.

