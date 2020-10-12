2 militants killed in Srinagar gunfight: Police

Srinagar: Two militants have been killed in the gunfight with government forces that broke out in Rambagh area of Srinagar early Monday morning, police said.
Kashmir Zone Police, which confirmed the killing of the duo on Twitter, said searches were going on at the gunfight site.
The two militants were earlier identified by IGP Kashmir as LeT commander Saifullah from Pakistan and another local militant from south Kashmir.
Saifullah, the IGP said, had carried out at least two attacks on the government forces recently.
