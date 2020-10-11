Time has come to accept that talks won’t make China change its aggressive stance: US NSA

WASHINGTON: China has attempted to “seize” control of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India by force as part of its territorial aggression, US’ national security advisor has said, underlining that time has come to accept that dialogue and agreements will not persuade Beijing to change.
India and China are locked in a five-month-long tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained their relations. Both sides have held a series of high-level diplomatic and military talks to resolve the border row. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff.
“CCP’s (Chinese Communist Party) territorial aggression is also apparent on its Indian border where China has attempted to seize control of the Line of Actual Control by force,” US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said in a remark on China early this week in Utah.
The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC). China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it.
The Chinese territorial aggression is also true in the Taiwan Strait where the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) Navy and Air Force continue to conduct threatening military drills, O’Brien said.
—PTI
WASHINGTON: China has attempted to “seize” control of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India by force as part of its territorial aggression, US’ national security advisor has said, underlining that time has come to accept that dialogue and agreements will not persuade Beijing to change.