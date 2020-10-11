Site for Fruit Market finalized at Thathri

DOD: The site for construction of proposed fruit& Vegetable market at Thathri was today finalized by Director Horticulture Planning & Marketing J&K Imam Din.
The market infrastructure will benefit approximately 200 to 300 local fruit & vegetables Growers of the area.
The Director, along with Chairperson Municipality Committee Thathri and revenue officials finalised the land for development of Market infrastructure on the National Highway.
The land measuring approximately one kanal, already identified by the Area Marketing officer Doda, was inspected and found suitable by Director Horticulture Planning and marketing J&K for development of Market infrastructure.
The Director instructed the Area Marketing officer Horticulture (Planning and marketing) Doda to speed up the land acquisition paperwork to facilitate early start work of work.
After inspection the Director also met with District Development Commissioner Doda Dr Sagar D Doifode and sought his intervention in completing the acquisition process and development of market infrastructure.