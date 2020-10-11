Preparations for panchayat, municipal by-polls begins in J&K

CEO holds meeting with political parties, assures free and fair polls

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer, Hirdesh Kumar, on Saturday conducted a meeting with the representatives of political parties about holding of Panchayat and Municipal by-elections.

During the meeting, several issues were deliberated in the meeting for the smooth conduct of the polls.

Kumar apprised all the representatives of political parties about the conduct of polls by mentioning that all the preparations have been finalised including providing all logistics and procurement of election material.

The Panchayat by polls will be conducted through ballot boxes on a non-party basis whereas Municipal Election will be conducted on party basis through M2EVMs and accordingly a detailed schedule is being issued shortly.

He further said that the continuous updation of Panchayat Electoral rolls is under process with the aim that no eligible voter to be left behind unregistered, as far the updation of Municipal Electoral Rolls a Special summary revision is being conducted with the qualifying date as 01-01-2020

Regarding the free, fair and transparent conduct of election, CEO J&K assured all the political parties that Panchayat by-election and Urban Local Bodies By-elections 2020 will be conducted in a free, fair, transparent, ethical, participative and COVID safe manner.

Several issues were raised by the representative of political parties including the deferment of the election due to COVID-19 , provision of adequate security as per actual threat perception and need without any party affiliation, and conducive atmosphere for the conduct of elections. In response CEO, J&K informed that the said by-elections can’t be indefinitely deferred as the government has now decided to conduct by elections on the analogy of Assembly Elections being conducted in the country after observing all COVID-19 SOPs.

He further assured that all COVID-19 related arrangements shall be ensured at polling stations including the provision of face masks, sanitizers, thermal scanners etc and proper social distancing will be ensured during the entire election process.

Among the prominent Dr Rama Kant Khajuria representatives of Indian National Congress, Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman, J&K National Panthers Party, Narender Singh Raina representative of PDP and other officers/officials of CEO Office J&K attended the meeting.

