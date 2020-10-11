Mentally unsound boy drowns in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal

Kangan: A 14-year-old mentally unsound boy drowned in a canal in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday.

An official identified the boy as Javid Ahmad Paswal son of Shabir Ahmad Paswal, a resident of Haknar Gund of Ganderbal district saying he accidentally slipped into a power canal of upper Sindh Hydropower Project II near his home at Haknar.

Soon after the incident, a police party from local police station and locals of the area started a rescue operation to trace the body of the minor boy from the canal.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print