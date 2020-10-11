LAWDA submits demarcation report of housing colony meant for Dal dwellers

Srinagar: The Lakes and Water Development Authority (LAWDA) has finally submitted a demarcation report of Rakh-e-Arth housing colony meant for rehabilitation of Dal dwellers to the government.

The move a month after the government directed the LAWDA to submit Detailed Project Report and demarcation report. The body meant for upkeep of the lake has also submitted a new Rs 291-crore Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the housing colony meant for relocation of people dwelling in and along the Dal Lake.

“During the demarcation process, LAWDA conducts its first survey in the colony,” an official said.

An official at administration said following the criticism over the poor infrastructure at Rakh-e-Arth, LAWDA was directed to submit a demarcation report to make the colony attractive so that other remaining Dal dwellers can be rehabilitated.

Assistant Executive Engineer told Kashmir Reader that LAWDA has allotted/reserved 2280 plots to the Dal dwellers and while total 625 families have been shifted in their new houses until now.

“After conducting a drone survey, the demarcation lines were revised at some places of the colony and presently LAWDA has 7,526 kanals in the Rakh-e-Arth project. The new report will be finalized by the revenue department,” an official said.

In 2007, the Jammu and Kashmir government had announced that it would relocate the dwellers of the Dal Lake and rehabilitate them at Rakh-e-Arth colony in Bemina on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The much-hyped housing colony was supposed to be developed on modern lines, with all basic facilities but Dal dwellers, are accusing LAWDA of failing to upgrade the basic infrastructure

