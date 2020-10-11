IISKTC Dusoo Pampore to boost saffron trade: Director Agriculture

PAMPORE: A farmers meet was organised at India International Kashmir Saffron Trade Centre ( IIKSTC ) Dusoo Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

A large number of farmer growers led by all Saffron growers association president Abdul Majeed Wani participated in the meeting during which they were informed by authorities of agriculture department how to take advantage of the spice park to boost their business.

Director Agriculture Syed Aijaz Altaf Andrabi was the guest of honour at the occasion.

Joint Director Spice Board and other officers of the department were present during the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture said that India International Saffron Spice park is one of the best in Asian sub-continent and the facilities being provided to the saffron growers is all set to provide Cutting-edge technology to revive Saffron industry.

Talking to Kashmir Reader Director Agriculture Syed Aijaz Altaf Andrabi said that traditionally saffron farmers were selling their produce locally due to which they were not getting good returns.

“Now their produce will be sold at spice park at good prices through e- marketing across India,” he said, adding that the farmers were assembled here to inform them about all protocols that need to be adopted.

He said that farmers were very enthusiastic.

“They are trained now and have made commitment to take benefit of the trade centre,” he said, adding that they will take benefit of stigma separation, evaluation, drying and packing.

He told Kashmir Reader that earlier farmer had to wait for payment but once a bid is received through this centre, the money will be paid to farmers through DBT.

Abdul Majeed Wani, All saffron growers president told Kashmir Reader that the saffron of Kashmir was given a GI tag.

He added that the purpose of this meeting was to create awareness among farmers.

“The farmers were informed on how they can use IIKSTC for drying and stigma separation and how they can benefit from it,” he said.

Pertinent to mention that National Saffron Mission Project worth Rs. 400 crores has been sanctioned by Government of India for revival of saffron crop in J&K, which was started in the year 2010 and setting up of IIKSTC is one of the important component of National saffron mission.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print