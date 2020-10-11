Dozen residential houses gutted, 2 dozen sheep charred to death in fire in Gurez

Bandipora: At least a dozen residential houses were completely gutted in a massive blaze in Baduaab village of Tulail in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district late night on Saturday, officials said.

An official said that at least 12 residential houses comprising 15 families were completely gutted in the fire that also gutted four cowsheds were also gutted killing 28 sheep.

He said that the fire erupted from one of the residential houses in the village and engulfed the surrounding houses within no time.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known. There was however, no loss of human life reported in the incident, the official said.

He said that as the fire erupted in the area fire tenders and local army unit rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after several hours.

Following the incident, officials from revenue department and police visited the village to assess the damage.

A police official said that they have taken cognizance of the matter and have started investigation to ascertain the actual cause of fire.

Locals urged the district administration for immediate compensation and relief to the affected families. (KNO)

