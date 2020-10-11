569 new COVID-19 cases take J&K tally to 83,633; active cases 10,466

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 569 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 83,633.
The death toll related to the deadly viral disease has risen to 1,322 as per the government’s media bulletin.
Out of the total infections reported in the region, 71,845 patients have already recovered meaning there are 10,466 active cases in the region, the data read.
Of the cases reported today, 362 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 207 infections.
