2 BSF soldiers wounded along LoC In Poonch

Poonch: Two Border Security Forces personnel were injured in firing by Pakistan army along Line of Control in Mendhar area of Poonch district of Jammu division, officials here said on Saturday.
“Two sepoys of BSF 72 battalion were injured due to splinters,” said a police officer.
He identified the injured as constables C.H Manohar who has injury on right side of chest and constable Riyaz Ahmed having injury in left hand. “Both of them have been shifted to a health facility,” the officer added.
Meanwhile, an army officer said Pakistan also violated ceasefire in another sector in the Poonch.
”Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Khari Karmara sector at 8:30 hours,” the officer said, adding, “Indian Army retaliates befittingly.” GNS
Poonch: Two Border Security Forces personnel were injured in firing by Pakistan army along Line of Control in Mendhar area of Poonch district of Jammu division, officials here said on Saturday.