Top LeT commander among two militants killed in Pulwama gunfight: Police

Srinagar: Jammu amd Kashmir Police has identified one of the two militants killed in a gunfight with government forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday as top commander of the LeT outfit.
“LeT’s top commander Zahid Nazir Bhat @ Zahid Tiger killed in today’s encounter at Pulwama. A big success for Police & SFs (security forces), ” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted this evening.
Two militants were killed in the gunfight which broke out at Dadoora area of Pulwama on Saturday afternoon after forces cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.
Srinagar: Jammu amd Kashmir Police has identified one of the two militants killed in a gunfight with government forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday as top commander of the LeT outfit.