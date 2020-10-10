New DPR for Rakhi-e-Arth colony seeks Rs 82 crore more for sewerage, drainage

Srinagar: The Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has submitted a new Rs 291-crore Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase-I of the Rakhi-e-Arth housing colony, meant for relocation of people dwelling in and along the Dal Lake.

A month after the Jammu and Kashmir administration directed LAWDA to submit a fresh Detailed Project Report (DPR), officials at LAWDA told Kashmir Reader that have submitted the revised DPR.

According to an official document in this regard, which is in the possession of Kashmir Reader, the previous DPR mentioned a total cost of Rs 416 crore for development of the housing colony, of which an amount of Rs 43.15 crore was earmarked for laying of sewerage and drainage network. This money has been “exhausted completely”, the document says.

“Till date, the total length of the main trunk (sewer line) is 4.3 km and (that of) laterals is 32.46 km,” the document says.

“The approved amount of Rupees 43.15 crore for sewerage, drainage was completely exhausted. Moreover, there is a work done liability of around Rs 6.0 cr. The revised DPR for phase-1 has been framed as per Standard Schedule of Rates, SSR 2020, and an additional amount of Rs 82.0 Cr is required for laying the balance length of sewerage and drainage in the colony to make the system properly functional,” the document says.

“Moreover, in order to make the sewerage and drainage system properly functional in the colony, one 7.5 MLD (millions of litre per day) Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) is required to be constructed at a revised cost of about 26.0 cr. The increase in cost of the revised DPR is due to a huge escalation of rates since 2008 as the original DPR was framed as per SSR 2008,” it says.

“We hope the authorities will approve the DPR. Once the funds are issued, we will start work on the basic facilities for the colony,” an official at LAWDA said.

