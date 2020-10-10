Minor boy shot at in Awantipora

Srinagar: Unknown gunmen on Friday evening shot a 14-year-old boy in Lethpora area of Awantipora district.
An official source said unknown gunmen shot at the boy in Lethpora area when some heated argument ensued between locals and the gunmen who were boarding an SUV.
The boy identified as kushdil Gulzar son of Gulzar Ahmad Dar received bullet in arm and was subsequently shifted to SDH Pampore for treatment.
After first aid he was immediately discharged from hospital.
Meanwhile police has initiated investigation in this regard.(GNS)