Srinagar: A body of a man was recovered in Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Saturday morning, officials said.

They said the body was recovered in front of an electric shop in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Hameed Mir, son of Late Sheer Ali from Boniyar Baramulla.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print