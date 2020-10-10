2 unidentified militants killed in ongoing Kulgam gunfight: Police

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight with government forces in Chingam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.
The gunfight broke out around last midnight after forces cordoned off the area.
Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Saturday morning that two unidentified militants had been killed in the gunfight, which it said, was still on.
Srinagar: Two unidentified militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight with government forces in Chingam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.