2 militants killed in Pulwama gunfight: Police

Pulwama: Two unidentified militants have been killed in the gunfight with government forces that broke out at Dadoora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday afternoon, police said.
Kashmir Zone Police tweeted that “incriminating material”, arms and ammunition including 2 AK rifles had been recovered from the slain duo.
Police said that searches were going on at the gunfight site.
