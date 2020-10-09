X-ray machine defunct at PHC Sheeri, authorities unmoved

BARAMULLA: The X-ray machine at Public Health Centre (PHC) Sheeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has been defunct from past over a month, resulting in trouble to patients mostly trauma patients to have this investigation done at the hospital

Local people said that the machine developed some snag one and half month ago, and the administration decided to stop its services, because it needs repair from the experts, however, one and half month passed the officials of the health centre and other responsible officers are not paying any attention towards it, resulting the patients from over 30 villages of Narvaw and some nearby Uri villages and other trauma patients are facing hardships.

They said the patients are forced to go Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla or to other private diagnostic centres at Baramulla town for an X-ray.

“The public health centre Sheeri is very close to Baramulla Uri road and dozens of patients mostly accident patients are recieved at this hospital for immediate medical attention, however the doctors are shifting patients to GMC Baramulla because of this defunct X-ray machine, as they say they are helpless doctors to recognise any problem without an X-ray” Irshad Ahmad a local who visited the hospital told Kashmir Reader on Thursday.

He said I received a knock from cricket ball at one of my finger and it develops lot of pain, when I visited my PHC Sheeri, the doctor on duty told me to go Baramulla only for X-ray after that he will check if it is fracture or not. He added.

Block medical officer (BMO) Sheeri Dr Farooq Ahmad confirmed that X-ray machine at the health centre is defunct as one of its parts was damaged and have inform to concern agency for its repair, who told us that they will repair its damaged past within a week, and hope they will repair it in next two three days. He said we already approached to government for a new digital X-ray machine and hope they will sanction it for us. BMO said.

