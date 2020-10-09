JKRTC employees hold protest, demand release of pending salaries

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation workers Union on Thursady held a protest demonstration here in Srinagar demanding realease of the pending four month of salary.

Scores of protesters employees from the Jammu and Kashmir Transport Corporation assembled here in press enclave and chanting the slogans in favour of their genuine demands.

The protesting employees said that they are demanding issues of the regularisation for the consolidated employees who have completed eight years of the Services and implementation of 7th pay commission.

Wajahat Hussain, Chairman of the union said the employees of Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport corporation despite working as frontline workers during pandemic are without salaries from the last four months.we are demanding the government to release it on immediate basis.

“We have already informed the JKSRTC Mangement to fully meet the demands of the employees particularly release of the pending salary before 7th October. But the Management has failed again to fulfill the basic genuine demand of the employees,” He said.

“We are demanding the Management of JKRTC conducting Departmental promotions (DPC) for all cadres, Implementation of SRO-43 in light of Board of directors decision and release of post retrial benefits in favour of retired employees,” Hussain.

The protesting employees said that in case the Mangement of the JKRTC fails to release their pendings salaries within the immediate time, they will go for the strike till the demands are fulfilled.

