J&K reports 636 new COVID-19 cases; active cases 11,144

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 636 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 82,429.
The death toll related to the deadly viral disease has risen to 1,306 as per the government’s media bulletin.
Out of the total infections reported in the region, 69,979 patients have already recovered meaning there are 11,144 active cases in the region, the data read.
Of the cases reported today, 373 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 263 infections.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 636 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 82,429.