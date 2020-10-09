All Kashmir districts notified as orange zones

SRINAGAR: The government has classified all districts of Jammu and Kashmir valley excluding Kishtwar district of Jammu division as Orange zones following the assessment of COVID-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

This classification has been done after the State Executive Committee took a detailed review of the current COVID situation in Jammu and Kashmir while taking into account an overall assessment of the situation pertaining to the spread of COVID-19 in the UT, trends in new cases particularly the recent spike in new cases in view of the continuous movement of people travelling to J&K and between provinces or districts with tremendous risk of further spread and the risk perception of Health department in each district and the need to control further spread of COVID-19.

Accordingly, the government has declared Lakhanpur Containment zone on the NH-44 with a buffer of 500 metre radius and Jawahar tunnel area, on either side as red zone while Jammu division’s Kishtwar district has been kept in the category of green zone unlike rest of the districts of the division.

“The categorization of districts into red, orange and green zones will be followed for the purpose of implementation of permitted activities in the respective districts as per a separate order, to be issued by the State Executive Committee (SEC) ,” reads an order issued by the Chief Secretary, J&K and Chairman, State Executive Committee, BVR Subrahmanyam here today.

The order further said that the classification will be reviewed periodically and any further modifications will be made by the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

