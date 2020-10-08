HC issues contempt notice to top PHE officials

Srinagar: The J&K High Court has issued a contempt notice against higher officials of Public Health Engineering department (PHE) after court recorded that the officials of the department have violated court orders at ‘will’.

The court asked the respondents to show cause why the contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them while directing the Registrar Judicial to issue the process accordingly.

Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Puneet Gupta recorded that the conduct of respondents show that they have no respect for court orders vis-à-vis their application while referring towards a court order (13 March, 2019). The court had directed PHE department to pay the amounts to appellants for the period they were engaged in the department.

The court noted that since then, many orders came to be passed by the court on the same for release of amounts payable to the appellants but nothing has been done.

“Despite the clear directions passed by us, the respondents yet again filed a document seeking further time,” The Division Bench said.

The Court observed that seeking unnecessary requisition of time and other dates is hampering the cause of justice which is evident in this case in hand.

In the instant case, CJ Mittal said that the record of this court is testimony to the callousness with which the respondents are conducting themselves.

While mentioning that the conduct of respondents is contumacious, the court said, “It is clear from the above position that the respondents have no respect for the orders passed by this court and no intention to abide by the orders passed by this court.”

While issuing a contempt notice, the court directed respondents to personally pay costs of Rs 1000 each to the appellants.

“This amount shall be paid to the appellants positively within a period of two weeks from today. The proof of payment of costs shall be placed before this court,” the court directed.

The court will again hear the matter on November 9.

