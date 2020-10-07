Gunfight underway in Shopian village

Shopian: An encounter between militants and government forces is underway at Heffkuri Village in Zainpora belt, some 15 kilometers away from district headquarters of Shopian.
Around 5pm, a joint team of government forces including 44 Rashtriya Rifles of army, police and CRPF launched a massive cordon and search operation in the village and sealed all entry and exit points.
A police source said that contact with militants holed up in a residential house was established two hours after launching the operation. He said that the CASO was laid after a credible input about the presence of militants.
The first exchange of fire, according to locals, took place around 07:10 pm when forces were moving towards the suspected spot along with a bulldozer to trace out the hideout.
The exchange of gunfire was going on when this report was being filed.
Meanwhile, another anti-militancy operation was also launched by joint team of forces at Barbug village in Imamsahib belt of the district. Locals from the area said that troops arrived in village wearing civilian clothes.
The search operation was launched there around 6:30 pm.
