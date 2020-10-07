Elderly woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Anantnag

Anantnag: A 68-year-old woman was killed in a road accident in Brariangan area of Achabal in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday morning.

A police official identified the deceased as Saja Begum, wife of Muhammad Akram Bhat from Brariangan saying she was critically injured after hit by a motorcyclist in her village.

She was rushed to SKIMS Soura where the doctors declared her brought dead, the official said, adding that the motorcyclist fled from the spot after the incident.

A case has been registered under under relevant sections of law and further investigations taken up to crack the case, he said. (KNO)

