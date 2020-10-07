Cop, militant killed in attack on BJP worker in Ganderbal

Srinagar: A policeman and a militant were killed in Ganderbal after militants attacked the house of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker on Tuesday evening.
According to police, militants attacked the BJP worker Ghulam Qadir at Nunar in Ganderbal but he survived the attack and is safe.
“He (BJP worker) is safe, however, his one PSO sustained injuries in the incident. One unidentified militant killed in PSO’s retaliation,” police said in a brief statement on its official Twitter handle.
According to initial details, militants opened fire at the BJP worker at Nunar but a Personal Security Officer (PSO) guarding him retaliated. In the exchange of fire, an unidentified militant was killed.
A policeman also sustained firearm injuries in the attack. He was immediately removed to hospital in a critical condition for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries.
Superintendent of Police Ganderbal Khalil Poswal confirmed on Twitter the killing of the policeman and identified him as Mohammad Altaf. He was a constable.
“Militant attacked one BJP worker at Nuner Ganderal. Police protection timely retaliated, reinforcement also timely reached the spot. One militant got killed,” Poswal tweeted.
Srinagar: A policeman and a militant were killed in Ganderbal after militants attacked the house of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker on Tuesday evening.