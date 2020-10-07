621 new COVID-19 cases take J&K tally to 81,097; active cases 12,131

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednsday reported 621 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 81,097.
The death toll related to the deadly viral disease has risen to 1,282 as per the government’s media bulletin.
Out of the total infections reported in the region, 67,684 patients have already recovered meaning there are 12,131 active cases in the region, the data read.
Of the cases reported today, 361 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 260 infections.

