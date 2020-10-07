16 more die of Covid

Srinagar: Sixteen deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 during on Tuesday taking the toll of victims to 1268, whereas 738 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 80K mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, eight casualties were reported from Kashmir valley. They include four deceased persons from Srinagar, two from Anantnag, and one each from Kupwara and Ganderbal.

While as, eight other fatalities were reported from Jammu division. They include three deceased persons from Jammu, two each from Doda and Kathua, and one from Kishtwar district of Jammu.

So far 1268 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 873 in Kashmir, and 395 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 307 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (125), Budgam (88), Pulwama (70), Kupwara and Anantnag (69) each, Kulgam (43), Bandipora (40), Shopian (32), and the lowest in Ganderbal (30).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 206 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (37), Doda (36), Kathua (28), Samba (22), Udhampur (21), Poonch (17), Ramban and Kishtwar (11) each, and the lowest in Reasi (6).

With 738 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 44 travellers, the overall tally have reached to 80, 476 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among them, 448 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while as 290 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 183, followed by Pulwama 55, Budgam 46, Kupwara 42, Baramulla 37, Bandipora 30, Anantnag 22, Ganderbal 20, Shopian 9, and Kulgam 4.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 91, followed by Kishtwar 31, Samba 29, Reasi 28, Rajouri 27, Doda 26, Kathua 18, Udhampur and Ramban 14 each, and Poonch 12.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 15835 total cases followed by Budgam with 5160, Baramulla 4640, Pulwama 4122, Kupwara 3794, Anantnag 3666, Bandipora 3613, Ganderbal 3029, Kulgam 2305, and Shopian 2063.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 14778, followed by Rajouri 2851, Udhampur 2416, Doda 2337, Kathua 2165, Poonch 1896, Samba 1893, Ramban 1412, Kishtwar 1435, and Reasi 1066.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 80476, which include 48227 in Kashmir and 32249 in Jammu.

The officials said that 1706 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during past 24 hours, including 561 from Kashmir and 1145 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 65496, which include 40994 from Kashmir, and 24502 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 17, 41, 300 tests results available, a total of 80, 476 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 13712 active positive- cases, in which 6360 are from Kashmir, and 7352 from Jammu.

In Baramulla, meanwhile, a Block Medical Officer (BMO) tested positive for Covid-19, officials said.

Fifty samples were taken for testing at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Boniyar in Uri of symptomatic patients, expecting women, students, primary contacts, travellers, employees, health workers, and other visitors in which the block medical officer tested positive.

BMO Boniyar confirmed to Kashmir Reader that he was tested positive for Covid 19 and he is now in home isolation.

