Yateem Foundation holds free medical camp in Bandipora

Srinagar:J&K Yateem Foundation in collaboration with Ali Bannat Project organised a free medical camp at Naadim Memorial Hr.Sec. School in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday.
In a statement issued by the foundation a team of doctors from SKIMS and JVC Bemina examined 415 patients including men, women and children during the day long camp.
Free medicines worth three lakh were distributed among the needy patients.
The doctors identified 05 patients who needed immediate advanced medical intervention and were referred to SKIMS Hospital Srinagar.
Headed by Dr Aamir MD Medicine SKIMS, the team comprised of Dr Tariq Mir, MS General Surgery, Dr Uzma Andrabi MD Gynaecology and some more doctors belonging to other departments like ENT,orthopaedics,Ophthalmology ,Dermatology etc at SKIMS and JVC Bemina.
JKYF had made all the arrangements for the camp. The Organisational volunteers from JKYF Bandipora District Unit facilitated the medical team while ensuring SOPs related to COVID 19 pandemic situation.
Former JKYF Chairman Mohammad Rafiq Lone interacted with the doctors and visiting patients to enquire about their health condition.
He also extended JKYF’s gratitude to SKIMS & JVC medical team for helping the poor patients. He also lauded the efforts of Ali Banaat Project in facilitating medical camp to cater to poor and needy patients.
The locals hailed the efforts of volunteers for bringing medical experts at the doorsteps of the local populace.
The statement added that the foundation is all set to organise such camps in other districts.
