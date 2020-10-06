Single-day spike of 61,267 COVID:19 infections, 884 fatalities: Health Ministry

New Delhi: The daily spike in coronavirus infections dropped below 65,000 on Tuesday and the total recoveries surpassed 56 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 84.70 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

However, the COVID-19 caseload rose to 66,85,082 with 61,267 new infections, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The death toll climbed to 1,03,569 with 884 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The total recoveries have surged to 56,62,490 while there are 9,19,023 active cases of the coronavirus in the country which comprises 13.75 per cent of the total caseload.

The fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection was recorded at 1.55 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to ICMR, a total of 8,10,71,797 samples have been tested until October 5 with 10,89,403 samples being tested on Monday.

