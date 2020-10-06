SCERT J&K holds webinar on ‘National Education Policy-2020: Challenges and Opportunities’

Srinagar: State Council of Educational Research and Training J&K on Monday conducted its 2nd Webinar out of the series of webinars on ‘National Education Policy-2020, Challenges and Opportunities viz a viz J&K’.

As per an official statement, the Webinar was attended by Prof Veena Pandita, Director SCERT J&K, Joint Directors SCERT, Abid Hussain & Mr. H R Pakroo, Prof. Usha Sharma, NCERT, Dr J.N Baliya, Head Department of Educational Studies, Central University of Jammu , Dr Ishfaq Ahmad, Assistant Prof. Directorate of distance Education, University of Kashmir, Assistant Directors Of J&K BOSE ,Academic Officers of J&K BOSE, Principal DIETs , Faculty members from SCERT , Faculty Members of DIETs of JK and District Resource persons .

In the first session, there were two presentations by Jammu and Kashmir wings of SCERT UT on ‘Foundational Literacy and Numeracy: An Urgent and Necessary Prerequisite to Learning’.

Dr Harish from Jammu and G.H.Reshi from SCERT JK supported by their teams thoroughly deliberated on the theme of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy viz a viz J&K. During their presentations they stressed upon the need and importance of Foundationl Literacy and Numeracy: An urgent and necessary prerequisite to learning. Both the presentations discussed the challenges and bottlenecks in implementation of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy in J&K. The presentations were followed by an open question-qnswer Session, in which participants posed their queries which were satisfactorily discussed and responded to by the experts.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print